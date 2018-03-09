Backpacker stole meat at self-serve for mate's birthday BBQ

A GERMAN backpacker who stole groceries from Woolworths at Hinkler Central because he didn't have the cash to fund a barbecue for a friend's birthday has been fined.

Moritz Gjukic pleaded guilty to failing to pay for bacon, mince and cheese on February 21, after he only scanned a portion of the items he took through the self-service checkout.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Gjukic said he was working on a lemon farm but was only earning on average $50 a day.

The court heard Gjukic had a budget of $60 but the groceries were expensive and he was a "poor backpacker”.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Gjukic $100 but did not record a conviction.