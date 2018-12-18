Menu
PANTHER SIGHTING: Rhys Linton and his friend were driving from the Gold Coast to Glenwood when they spotted a big black cat between Chatsworth and Curra. Please note, this is not the actual photo of the panther sighted on Saturday night.
PANTHER SIGHTING: Rhys Linton and his friend were driving from the Gold Coast to Glenwood when they spotted a big black cat between Chatsworth and Curra. Please note, this is not the actual photo of the panther sighted on Saturday night.
Backpacker shocked at big cat sighting

Philippe Coquerand
by
18th Dec 2018 8:44 AM
HAS Gympie's legendary black panther been found?

Rhys Linton believes he came across the legendary panther in Chatsworth on Saturday night.

Mr Linton was driving from the Gold Coast to Glenwood at about 6pm when he decided to stop at Coles in Gympie.

 

He got back into the car and had made it between Chatsworth and Curra when all of a sudden he sighted "something black in the grass on the hill."

"I joked to my friend and said there's a panther, and she laughed and said there isn't any panthers in Australia and then it lifted its head up on and I was like 'oh my god I don't know if it's a panther or a big black cat," he said.

"It looked like it was lying down, eating."

Mr Linton said immediately afterwards he google searched 'big black cats in Australia' and came across an article in Miva and Glenwood.

"It was only then that I knew I was correct and I had seen the black panther," he said.

No photos were taken, but Mr Linton said he'll keep an eye out for the next one.

This year there have been several black panther sightings from Miva, Kybong, Glenwood and Pomona to name a few.

 

In early June Kybong's Adam Whitehouse was attacked by a big black cat when he stepped onto his veranda for a smoke.

A fortnight later Glenwood resident James Fowler said he came outside when he heard his dog madly barking, only to come face-to-face with a cat he described as 1.25m long.

On average, a big cat sighting has been reported every day in Australia over the past two years.

If you have spotted a big black cat recently, please let us know.

