Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Backpacker pays the price of drink driving

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BACKPACKER has been hit with a hefty fine after she had a bit too much to drink while getting ready to celebrate Australia Day.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, Celeste Ferro pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police intercepted Ferro driving on Targo St at 9pm on January 24.

She participated in a breath test where she returned a reading of 0.175.

Ferro told the court that at the time of driving she didn’t realised how much she’d had to drink.

She said she felt fine and decided to drive.

In sentencing Ferro, magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account her guilty plea and that it came at the earliest opportunity.

But Mr Moloney said he also took into account how high her breath-test reading was.

Ferro was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court drink driving
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Official fire season may be over, but the threat remains

        premium_icon Official fire season may be over, but the threat remains

        News WHILE the official bushfire season has ended, Gladstone residents have been warned the threat remains.

        • 8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Wake-up call’: Lessons from destructive Lowmead fire

        premium_icon ‘Wake-up call’: Lessons from destructive Lowmead fire

        News AS Lowmead Rural Fire Brigade’s first officer Dale Gerstenberg turned onto Lowmead...

        • 8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Judge tells man he needs intensive help following DV assault

        premium_icon Judge tells man he needs intensive help following DV assault

        News A YOUNG man has come close to spending time behind bars after assaulting his...

        • 8th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Pitt’s cabinet position draws mix of responses

        premium_icon Pitt’s cabinet position draws mix of responses

        News THE Hinkler MP’s cabinet position has drawn varied opinions across Australia.