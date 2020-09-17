Menu
British national Angus David Cheetham, 24, is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.
Backpacker may have GBH matter settled out of court

Geordi Offord
17th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
A BACKPACKER who allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old man at the East End Hotel in July may have his matters resolved with out having to face a magistrate.

Angus David Cheetham had his matter mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today where he is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Cheetham did not appear in the courtroom and was represented by lawyer Rian Dwyer.

Mr Dwyer told the court the matter may progress to justice mediation and may be resolved without a court determination.

He said the matter could also resolve without having to go to mediation.

Cheetham’s bail was also amended with the reporting condition being removed.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.

