Backpacker allegedly stole coffee machine, sold $1 coffees

A court has heard a man allegedly sold coffees to other backpackers after breaking his arm and being unable to work. Chevanon Photography

A BACKPACKER has fallen foul of the law after allegedly brewing up a novel plan to make a few dollars while he was unable to work.

The business plan allegedly came unstuck when the teenage farm worker was caught on CCTV stealing the equipment and stock he required for his operation.

Bundaberg police allege the 19-year-old stole a coffee machine and coffee pods, which he used to make cups of coffee and sold to other backpackers.

The English backpacker was charged with two counts of theft, in relation to the theft of the coffee equipment and another bag of groceries.

A police spokeswoman said on October 4, at 12.30pm, the 19-year-old backpacker allegedly went into a Coles Shopping Centre and asked the manager where the coffee machines were located.

After the manager directed the backpacker to the coffee machine aisle, the backpacker allegedly picked up a Lavazza coffee machine and selection of coffee pods, placed the items into a reusable shopping bag and proceeded to exit the store without paying for them.

Police will allege the backpacker then returned to the Coles store on October 5, where he picked up another reusable shopping bag and loaded the bag with groceries, before leaving through the main entrance of the store, again without paying for any of the items.

The police spokeswoman said when officers questioned the backpacker over the two incidents, that were caught on CCTV footage, he advised them that he was unable to perform farm work activities after breaking his arm and was selling coffees to other backpackers, charging $1 per cup.

When asked about the other groceries, the backpacker said he was unable to afford food.

He will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 4.