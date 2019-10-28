Menu
Eric Thomas formerly known as Gable Tostee on Tinder. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Backlash as Tostee returns to Tinder

by Natalie Wolfe
28th Oct 2019 5:45 AM

Gable Tostee has reported a Facebook group to the police after they posted screenshots of his new Tinder, saying "because women deserve to know who they're dating".

Tostee, who now goes by Eric Thomas, lashed a handful of Facebook pages that exposed his Tinder profile after his dating page was originally shared on Twitter by a woman.

"Remember Gable Tostee? ... Well he's on Melbourne Tinder now going by the name Eric. Go Figure," she wrote.

The post quickly gathered steam and was shared to a number of groups across social media.

Tostee was unhappy with being shoved back into the spotlight, lashing the comments about his Tinder on Facebook and encouraging his friends to report any page that shared it.

"Please report this post and page for harassment and hate speech. As an innocent person who has already been through more than enough hell I should not have to put up with further vilification," Tostee wrote.

 

Tostee shared his Tinder to Facebook.
In another Facebook post, Tostee said "enough is enough" and revealed he had reported one page for "using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence".

And in a deleted post, Tostee said he planned to file for "both defamation and criminal harassment".

"There are still others out there trying to vilify me. Please do not let this go unchallenged and report for harassment," the 33-year-old said.

"I've saved it all and intend to file for both defamation and criminal harassment."

Tostee was acquitted of the manslaughter and murder of New Zealand woman Warriena Wright after she plunged from a 14th floor balcony on the Gold Coast in 2014.

Tostee and Ms Wright had been on a Tinder date and had returned to the balcony when the pair became involved in an altercation.

