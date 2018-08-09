BACKBURN: Hazard reduction fires today

SAFETY: QFES crews will be conducting hazard reduction burns in Innes Park today.

BUNDABERG residents are advised Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting hazard reduction burns in Innes Park today.

Crews will be located in the Headlands Estate behind Amaroo Crsnt, Kalina St and Coolanblue Ave at Innes Park.

QFES advise residents may be affected by smoke and are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if needed.

Smoke may decrease visibility on roads so motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.