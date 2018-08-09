Menu
SAFETY: QFES crews will be conducting hazard reduction burns in Innes Park today. John Foster
BACKBURN: Hazard reduction fires today

Tahlia Stehbens
by
9th Aug 2018 11:29 AM
BUNDABERG residents are advised Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting hazard reduction burns in Innes Park today.

Crews will be located in the Headlands Estate behind Amaroo Crsnt, Kalina St and Coolanblue Ave at Innes Park.

QFES advise residents may be affected by smoke and are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if needed.

Smoke may decrease visibility on roads so motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

