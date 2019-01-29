Back to school: Twins ready to tackle first day

EDUCATION BEGINS: With their first day at school, it will be a big day for Kylie Webb and her twin boys, Carter and Hunter.

EDUCATION BEGINS: With their first day at school, it will be a big day for Kylie Webb and her twin boys, Carter and Hunter. Brian Cassidy

LUNCHES are packed, uniforms are ironed and shoelaces buckled as thousands of Bundaberg students head off for their first day of school in 2019.

For twins Carter and Hunter Webb the first day of Prep is more than exciting, they've been waiting for this day to come for a long time.

The five-year-old boys will head off to Sharon State School and there's no chance they will be separated at the small school.

Twin brothers, Hunter and Carter Webb, cant wait for their first day of school at Sharon State School. Brian Cassidy

Parents Jamieson and Kylie Webb said it was a bitter-sweet moment as their only children started their education - a moment Mrs Webb has been anxious about.

"I am a little sad as this is my first and last drop off in one go," she said.

"But knowing they will have each other to look out for makes it a little easier."

Mr Webb said the boys were certainly ready for school.

"The five years has gone too quick and they are certainly ready for their next big adventure," Mr Webb said.

When Hunter was asked what he was looking forward to most, he said it was playing with friends.

While Carter was hoping he would be able to draw his favourite Transformer in his free time to show his new friends.

In August last year there were 550,739 full-time Prep to Year 12 students enrolled in state schools in Queensland, 10,000 more than in 2017.

The Queensland Education statistics show an average growth of 10,000 more enrolled students every year.

Enrolments in Queensland state schools continue to increase. From 2014 to 2018, enrolments grew by 35,238 students or 6.8 per cent.

Just over a quarter of all state school students were enrolled at schools in the metropolitan region, followed by the south east, 21.9 per cent, and north coast regions, 21.1 per cent.

Mrs Webb said she may get a little teary and wished all parents the best of luck at drop-off.

"I remember five years ago when they were 2.4 kilograms and now Carter is 20 kilograms," she said.

"Time has gone too fast.

"They will be at university before we know it."

While the Webb twins have 13 years of education ahead of them, for now they are determined to follow in Dad's footsteps and become tree-loppers.

Snap a photo of your child's first day and email it along with details, names, year and school, and we will include it in a photo spread.

Email: editorial@news-mail.com.au.