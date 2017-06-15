Back-to-back wins for Bundaberg State High in challenge

BUNDABERG State High School has won the regional chapter of the national Science and Engineering Challenge for the second consecutive year.

The hotly-contested annual inter-school challenge was held recently at the CQUniversity Bundaberg Campus.

Now in its eleventh year, the challenge attracted a full house of eight secondary schools, filling CQUniversity's main auditorium.

The challenge is a project of the Rotary Club of Bundaberg West in partnership with the University of Newcastle.

It aims to raise students' awareness of career opportunities in science and engineering.

The Challenge was recently acclaimed by the International Institute of Physics based in London and also received The Sir William Hudson Engineering Excellence Award.

Regional Chair of the Bundaberg Challenge co-ordinating committee, Dean Clarke, said this year's regional Challenge was a fantastic event.

"It was great to get feedback from volunteers that our students were enthusiastic and very focused on their tasks.”