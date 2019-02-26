Back-to-back titles for father and son in Burnett Cup

CHAMPIONS: Ashley and Gary Klintstrom hold the Burnett Cup after winning the title for the second year in a row.

CHAMPIONS: Ashley and Gary Klintstrom hold the Burnett Cup after winning the title for the second year in a row. Bundaberg Golf Club

GOLF: Just like when a parent is asked to pick their favourite child, Gary Klintstrom can't decide which of his Burnett Cups wins he likes the most.

For the second year in a row, Gary and son Ashley are Burnett Cup champions after beating Michael Betts and Matthew Doolan by four shots with three holes to play.

The father-son duo led from start to finish, playing well on the front nine before holding on to their lead.

"It all worked for a change we got up early and maintained it right throughout,” Gary said.

"This year we combined better than what we've ever had.

"Ash was the pillar and I was just the support he needed.”

The team only had one nervous moment during the contest after losing two shots on the 12th and 13th hole to halve their lead to two.

But two wins in the next two holes got the job done.

"The first (win) surprised us the most in some ways,” Gary said.

"But in some ways the second was a surprise.

"Both are just as important though.”

It was one of the most enjoyable tournaments the pair played in, not just because they won overall.

"It was a good game of golf (in the final),” Gary said.

"It was the most enjoyable Burnett Cup I've ever had.

"The Bundaberg Golf Club course staff also did fantastic with the presentation of their course throughout.

"It was first class for what they had to put up with in the drought and everything they did a tremendous job.”

Gary said the the team would defend their title next year.

In the women's competition, Rose Lay and Sue Busch ended the two-year reign of Kate McFarlane and Linda Phillips, winning in a first hole playoff.

The duo levelled scores after McFarlane and Phillips led by one shot heading into the final hole.

