Back-to-back on track for Brothers Aston Villa

IT'S OUR TIME: Brothers Aston Villa's Scott Sommer celebrates scoring the first goal in the Wide Bay Premier League preliminary final. The side is into its third grand final in the past four years with the win. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa did something no other side has done this season in the Wide Bay Premier League to make the grand final - beat Doon Villa in Maryborough and keep a clean sheet.

BAV are on track for back-to-back titles in the league after beating Doon Villa 3-0 on Saturday.

All goals came in the second half as BAV defeated its Maryborough rivals for the second time this season at their home ground.

"Compared to the week before it's a bit like chalk and cheese,” BAV coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"We didn't play well but we were still in the contest at half time.”

Doon Villa had their chances early but couldn't capitalise as BAV, according to Sparozvich, went in one direction.

"We played a bit direct, didn't respect possession and turned it over 11 times,” he said.

"We addressed it and turned it over four times in the second half.”

The change led to goals and once the first was scored by Scott Somner, the second and third followed to end the contest.

"It was a fair result,” Sparozvich said.

"We lifted our intensity like we usually do when we score.

"But it's been very surprising that we've scored nine goals in two weeks and now kept the best attack to zero goals.”

Sparozvich wasn't entirely happy with the performance.

"We didn't play as well as we should have played,” he said.

"We'll have to play a lot better next week to stand any chance.”

The win could have come at a cost with BAV midfielder Jaryd Bennier forced to come off with a back problem.

He is expected to be fit but will nurse the injury during the week.

"Hopefully we can see him there,” Sparozvich said.

"Michael Stayte also pulled up okay and we're hopeful Dom Binns will also be fit.”

BAV will face Bingera, for the second straight year in a grand final, at 6pm on Saturday at Martens Oval.