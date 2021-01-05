Back to ‘78: Bundy agriculture in global media spotlight

A group of international journalists spent time in Bundaberg and surrounds checking out agriculture and farming. They are pictured at the Fairymead Mill.

It was big news in Bundaberg and the wider region when in 1978 a gathering of international journalists from the Asian Agricultural Journalists and Writers Association paid a visit.

The rural journalists had come from countries including Japan, the Philippines, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

International Federation of Agricultural Journalists president Helmut von Bockelmann and American Editors Association president D Deterlining also attended.

The NewsMail documented the moment the group saw a cane fire for the first time.

The group got to tour the Massey Ferguson factory as well as the bulk sugar terminal as well as cane farms and Toft Harvesters.

They also took the road to Gayndah to check out a droughtmaster cattle property.

The tour came about as a way to foster good relations and trade between the Bundaberg food bowl and the rest of the world.