Back on the silver screen

LIGHTS, camera, action.

Local cinema fans can get back in the red seats at Reading Cinema Bundaberg tomorrow, with their first screening at 12.30pm.

But like all businesses operating in the wake of a pandemic, there’s a few changes in place to ensure social distancing.

While reducing the capacities in all auditoriums with spaced out seating and staggered viewing times; Reading Cinemas has also increased hand sanitiser stations throughout the complex.

Reading Cinemas Bundaberg cinema complex manager Brent Abercrombie said he was excited and glad to see the cinema open again after closing their doors in March.

Mr Abercrombie encourages anyone who is looking to catch new films on the big screen to book their ticket online to ensure that they don’t miss out and they can enter in their details for contact tracing.

As part of their safety measures, Mr Abercrombie said all hot and open food, like popcorn, would have packaging over it.

To see the list of films currently screening or to book your tickets, head to www.readingcinemas.com.au

