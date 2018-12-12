BACK IN THE GAME: Hawks will rise again in the NDRL

FLYING HIGH: Gin Gin's Keiran Neo in action in 2017 when the team last played in the NDRL.

FLYING HIGH: Gin Gin's Keiran Neo in action in 2017 when the team last played in the NDRL. Mike Knott BUN180617NDRL12

LEAGUE: The Hawks will be flying again in next year's Northern Districts Rugby League.

The NewsMail can today reveal Gin Gin will take part when the NDRL returns in 2019, after a year-long spell from the competition.

The club confirmed the news on social media yesterday and will inform the NDRL board on Sunday when it holds its second meeting after the first last month.

The Hawks also have a new coach with Athol Eggmolesse coming on board.

"I feel a lot more relieved now and it is far brighter than a few days ago,” Hawks secretary Dave Helmore said.

"We've been talking to Athol for a week and a half and he was interested.

"He's been a journeyman, played for us, Avondale and Kolan and I always had respect for him.”

Helmore said the past week had seen the respect for Eggmolesse rise even more.

"His whole attitude has been the right perspective we need,” he said.

"He knows he has a mountain to climb but he is prepared for it.

"I have a hell of a lot more respect now for him.”

But Helmore said the journey had just begun for the club.

The Hawks now need enough players to start the season and he hopes happens with the new coach.

"We are moving forward, there's no negativity at the moment,” Helmore said.

"I've already had one approach me and come out and say that if they need help he is available.

"We just hope it keeps going.”

Eggmolesse said he had six players interested in signing and was confident of getting up to 20 players with the inclusion of Gin Gin-based players and Pacific Islanders before the start of the season.

"I played for the club in the 90s and saw it was a place that needed help,” he said.

"I've got plenty of playing and coaching experience so I thought I'd give them a helping hand.”

Eggmolesse used to coach Easts in the Bundaberg Rugby League and has also played in Adelaide.

He now wants to use his experience to bring back a family environment to the club.

"We want to offer players a chance to make a new start and play for a club,” Eggmolesse said.

"We are in a situation where we can't financially go and pay for players.

"We hope we can get players that can get us going.”

Eggmolesse said the plan for next year was simple.

"First goal is to get a team and build a team that is ready to play against the rest of the NDRL,” he said.

"It's going to be a learning curve for us all.

"Hopefully we can get the numbers and support from Gin Gin and the players.”

The club plans to hold a sign-on day and a get-together next month after Christmas.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Helmore on 0428 508 961 or Eggmolesse on 0439 878 820.