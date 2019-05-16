Menu
Sam Cane had feared his rugby career was over. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby Union

Back from a broken neck: All Blacks star’s remarkable return

by Daniel Gilhooly, AAP
16th May 2019 5:46 PM

FLANKER Sam Cane's remarkable bid to resume his All Blacks career begins this weekend when he returns to rugby seven months after breaking his neck.

Sixty-Test veteran Cane has been named on the Chiefs' bench for their Super Rugby match against the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, with the 27-year-old's recall earlier than expected.

The openside specialist's career hung in doubt when he fractured vertebrae during the Rugby Championship Test against South Africa in Pretoria last October and he admitted at the time to wondering if he'd played his last game.

Emergency surgery found there was no nerve damage and a gradual rehabilitation culminated in a return to contact work last month.

The Chiefs co-captain faces a battle to reclaim the Test No.7 jersey he had owned since Richie McCaw's retirement in 2015 World Cup glory.

Hurricanes openside rival Ardie Savea has been in stellar form and may have his nose in front to start at this year's Rugby World Cup.

Both players, if fit, are certainties to attend the tournament.

Sam Cane of the All Blacks is given medical attention.
Chiefs coach Colin Cooper is still without injured All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick so has again handed in-form halfback Brad Weber the captaincy.

Prop Angus Ta'avao will start in his 100th Super Rugby match.

Sonny Bill Williams (knee) remains absent for the Blues, who are desperate to end a 15-match winless run against their northern rivals.

The Blues have lost their last four games after a promising start to the season and boast a dreadful record in Kiwi derbies, having won just three of their past 35 such fixtures.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the New Zealand conference with four wins each and in danger of slipping from finals contention.

