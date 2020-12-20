Bachelor’s Megan Marx spills on Jake Ellis split

Megan Marx has confirmed her split from Jake Ellis as she launches a surprise business venture on the Gold Coast.

Ellis chose to leave Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year in an attempt to rekindle his romance with Marx, who he met on a previous season of the reality show and dated for 18 months, but the pair have since parted ways again.

"We have been broken up for quite a while now. I'm good, I'm happy. I'm living life," she said, ruling out a return to reality TV.

"I think two shows is enough and if you can't find the right person after two, it'd have to be something pretty special to go back."

Megan Marx has launched business By Ryan, selling brow lamination kits

During the year Marx had been quietly developing her own business, By Ryan, offering at-home eyebrow lamination kits.

She launched the business in August, deciding not to put her name to the brand until it was established.

"I was really determined to make sure no one knew it was my brand," she said.

"I didn't want to be perceived as some reality TV f------ launching a brand. I didn't want to use myself. I wanted it to be able to stand on its own as a product."

Marx said she was teased for her "big, messy" eyebrows in school and came across brow lamination, which uses a chemical solution to straighten brow hairs into place, during a trip to Los Angeles in February before realising the trend was yet to take off in Australia.

It has ramped up in the second half of 2020, now being offered at most beauty salons, and Marx said the business had received a large response since launching.

Ellis originally helped with the business before they parted ways.

BACHELOR BONANZA

Speaking of Bachelor in Paradise, there's more reality TV drama heading to Brisbane.

Headline-maker Jamie Doran has organised a group of Bachelor alumni, including Renee Barrett, Bill Goldsmith, and Brittney Weldon, to converge in the city for the Brisbane Racing Club's opening of the Society Rooftop at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Doran said Jackson Garlick will then jet up from Sydney to join the group for New Year's celebrations at Riverland on Eagle St.

"I thought it was good to get everyone together - a Paradise reunion, minus the back-stabbing and no exes," Doran said.

"Renee won't have to worry about Ciarran (Stott) and Matt Whyatt."

Renee Barrett claims Matt Whyatt dumped her via text

Jamie Doran is bringing a group of Bachelor in Paradise stars to Brisbane’s Boxing Day race day.

"You have to be very concerned about who is talking to who, who is friends with who. That was an issue. I had to check with people. The drama continues off screen."

Doran announced earlier this year he was pursuing legal action against Warner Bros Australia for his portrayal on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, a legal battle he says will continue into 2021, and claims he was placed on a media ban until November.

The Sydney-sider has been living in Brisbane since early October when he stopped in to visit fellow contestant Niranga Amarasinghe during a road trip to Cairns.

"I just liked Brisbane so much I ended up not leaving. It's a lot more relaxed than Sydney," Doran said.

"In Sydney people are more guarded and they don't like admitting they watch reality TV. In Brisbane people don't care. There's no shame in Brisbane."

"The bars are more enthusiastic about us Bachelor people coming in. In Sydney they are too cool for that."

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Liam Hemsworth has given fans a sure sign he is putting his roots down in Byron Bay.

Gold Coast company AMPM Deliveries and Removals were delivering a new mattress to a home near the northern NSW hotspot on Tuesday and were surprised when the casually-dressed Australian actor answered the door.

The Hollywood nice guy agreed to pose for a photo with owner Steve Murray and allowed him to share it to his business page.

Liam Hemsworth with Steve Murray from AMPM Deliveries and Removals on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

"It was a good. He's a down to earth dude. It was pretty random," Murray told Confidential.

Hemsworth last month sold his 7.4 acre Malibu estate that he shared with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

He has been living in Byron Bay, alongside older brothers Chris and Luke Hemsworth, throughout 2020 with new girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks.

Murray admitted a number of friends had requested the address, but he was sworn to secrecy and said only that the home was "near Byron Bay".

SURVIVE AND THRIVE

After a last-minute lifeline kept them on air this year, Channel 7's slate of local lifestyle programs has been renewed for 2021.

Both Weekender and Creek to Coast will return in mid-January following a production break, with summer episodes airing over the holidays.

The slate of local shows were axed in late 2019 after Seven withdrew its funding, but overwhelming backlash and behind-the-scenes lobbying led to the shows being reinstated in January as local sponsors stepped in to foot the bill.

Scott Hillier, Laurel Edwards and Lee Carseldine are Channel 7 presenters on the local programs returning in 2021. Picture: Steve Pohlner

A global pandemic hitting the network - and advertisers' bottom line - less than two months later could have sounded the death knell for the programs, but instead they managed to attract a greater audience share in 2020.

As a result, the local sponsors have agreed to continue funding the productions into 2021.

Production heads credited the local audience's desire for inspiration and information about things to do in their own backyard when interstate and international travel were off limits as well as targeted pandemic-related programming.

10 QUESTIONS WITH … Example (Elliot Gleave)

1. Who was your teen idol/ crush?

I was always massively into Claudia Schiffer and Halle Berry as a teenager. Elle Macpherson and Natalie Imbruglia too - maybe I was destined to end up with an Aussie? My idol was always Jay-Z. He was effortless

2. Who are your three ideal dinner guests?

I've always found Stephen Fry fascinating. He seems to know everything about everything. I'd also have David Attenborough as he would bring the calming effect as well as the important state of the world awareness. Dave Chappelle would provide the laughs. Not sure how we'd all mix …

3. What's your worst date experience?

When I ate something so spicy I could hardly breathe. Started sweating. Went to the toilet to wash the sauce off my hands but didn't wash them properly and then transferred the heat to my nether regions. It was my first time in Shanghai in 2010 and I was with the PR girl from the record label. I had to face her the entire following two days.

Elliot Gleave, aka British rapper Example, is headlining Brisbane's Factory Summer Festival on December 26. Picture: Steve Pohlner

4. What's the movie that made you cry?

Loads. There was a film called My Girl which made me cry as a kid when Macauley Culkin dies from bee stings. Schindlers List, Bambi, Sophies Choice, Avengers: Endgame. I mean any film I watch on a long flight when I'm away from my family can make me emotional. I think I even cried during Titanic!

5. Which song do you sing in the car?

Usually my latest album demos. I'm working on album eight now so all the wife and kids hear is my new stuff over and over. I'm constantly making tweaks. I love that my kids know all the words too. If not that then anything by Nirvana or Post Malone

6. What's your favourite movie or TV series you never admit to loving?

I don't really have any guilty pleasures. Friends? Am I meant to like that? errr … Buffy The Vampire Slayer?

7. What's the most sentimental thing you own?

I have a bottle of champagne that Adele gave me when I was No. 1 in the charts. I have a lightsaber replica that I made on set when I worked at Fox Studios in Sydney. Or probably two pendants I have on my chain for when I'm on tour - a little angel for my eldest Evander and a little coin for Ennio, "Enni Penny".

8. What was the last thing you Googled?

Firewood pizza ovens for my garden! I love cooking. I love fresh sourdough pizza. I'm getting one installed ASAP.

9. What's your best or worst Christmas memory?

My best is when my Dad won a Caribbean cruise at work and we lived on a ship for a month over Christmas and New Year. I was 19. It was heaven. My worst, probably being stranded in an airport on Christmas Day due to weather and cancelled flights.

10. What's on your bucket list?

I still want to do something crazy like hike through the Amazon jungle or climb Everest or swim the English Channel. Maybe I should start with a marathon. I'm cooking more than ever before and constantly refining my skills. I want to release a cookbook. I also want to release all the children's stories I've written. There's simpler stuff I can't wait to do though like just take my kids skiing.

Example is headlining the Factory Summer Festival's Boxing Day show at Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday. Tickets via factoryfestival.com.au

