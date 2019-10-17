Bachelorette’s bestie brings first ever nude act

Bachelorette Angie Kent and her best friend Yvie Jones who is appearing in an episode of the show Thursday. They both appeared on Gogglebox together. Picture: supplied

Bachelorette Angie Kent and her best friend Yvie Jones who is appearing in an episode of the show Thursday. They both appeared on Gogglebox together. Picture: supplied

Exclusive: Angie Kent's best friend Yvie Jones is shaking up The Bachelorette with a group date that will reveal the show's first ever nude contestant.

At Jones' Bachelorette party, which airs tonight, contestant Ciarran Stott nominates himself to model for the group at a life drawing class.

Stott, 25, who is an ex-army rifleman, bares all as he stands naked in front of the cast and crew.

Jones told News Corp "no one could stop laughing" after he volunteered, but he "did not disappoint".

Ciarran Stott, who volunteers to pose nude for a life drawing class on The Bachelorette. Picture: Supplied

"For someone to put their hand up that quickly, you'd want to be pretty confident," she said.

"But he was OK, the boy came through ... he probably stood there in a pose with his arm up in the air for maybe 20 to 30 minutes, but it was all very relaxed after the initial shock and laughter."

"But you won't see what we saw!

"There were cameras around us as they made sure he was covered up."

Jones said his bold move put him in good stead for finding a way to Kent's heart.

"The guy who will be right for Angie has to be funny, and up for anything and have no preciousness about him," she said.

Bachelorette Angie Kent and her best friend Yvie Jones who is appearing in an episode of the show Thursday. They both appeared on Gogglebox together. Picture: Supplied

"He has to like dogs, be kind and must be self-assured and close with their family - Angie is really close with hers and is very respectful of them."

Jones added they also have to be a good listener and honest.

"They have to be a bit of a feminist too, listen to her and not just be agreeable all the time," she said.

"It's OK to disagree with her and they also need to be quite open-minded about equality between the genders.

"It's more than just being the guy who opens the car door or pays the bill - it goes a lot deeper than that for her, she is looking for someone who is her equal."

Yvie Jones and Angie Kent. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

After living with Kent and appearing on Gogglebox Australia and I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! with her, Jones said the man she chooses will also have to be comfortable with her food preferences and allergies.

"She used to be relaxed about her allergies and intolerances - she's now very serious about her coeliac disease and she's a pescetarian too," she added.

Jones said they have not seen each other since the show went to air, but they talk regularly on the phone.

"She's happy - she's with her parents but I don't know who she chooses yet," she said.

Jones also lauded her as the "best Bachelorette ever".

"Angie is shameless and nothing shocks her - what drew me to her when we became friends was she was really good at rolling with the punches," she said.

"She makes the best of any situation and is non-judgmental and pretty accepting of herself.

"She's the best so far, she's a complete bogan with humour and she's not too famous and not too anonymous but she's serious about it - she's got it all."