Bachelor stunners leave Matt speechless

They are beautiful, smart and ready to do battle.

These are some of the single ladies vying for the heart of Matt Agnew in the upcoming 2019 season of The Bachelor Australia.

New Bachelor Matt Agnew, an astrophysicist who works at Melbourne's Swinburne University , is hitting our TV screens in a bid to find love.

Astrophysicist Matt Agnew is the complete package.

And as a sneak preview of the upcoming Ten series reveals, these stunning contestants will give him a run for his money in the brains department.

Civil engineer Sogand is leading the charge.

The 30-year-old from New South Wales is described in Ten's promo as being smart and articulate.

Sogand, from NSW, is looking for love on The Bachelor Australia.

She is "gentle" in nature but knows what she wants out of life.

At their first meeting, the Iranian beauty, who moved to Australia in 2005, has a bit of fun teasing Matt by asking him to repeat what she's saying in Persian.

Rising to the challenge, Matt repeats the words, only for us to find out he's just asked her to marry him.

Blonde bombshell Helena, 25, a health coach from Western Australia, is also driven and determined for success in her quest for love.

She says she applied for the show to meet the love of her life and wants the next person she dates to be "the one".

Helena’s accent has Matt Agnew in a tizzy.

Helena, who grew up in Mauritius before moving to Australia at the age of nine, is clearly not mucking around,

She says she is looking for someone "brazen, dependable and brutally honest".

Any potential partners would need the tick of approval from her mum and sister, she says.

At their first meeting, Matt is taken back by her beauty and her French accent.

"I'm sorry," he says, "I'm infatuated by your accent. Do you speak any other languages?"

The two then proceed to have a flirty conversation in French.

Kristen’s language skills are a hit.

The third contestant is Kristen, 24, from Queensland, who speaks fluent Chinese.

Her eyes light up when Matt speaks a few words in Chinese back, exclaiming, "I can't believe he can speak some Chinese!"

As Matt says, "they're not afraid to speak the language of love. If that's the sign of things to come, I've got a really tough decision ahead."

The Bachelor Australia will air soon on Network Ten