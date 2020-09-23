Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emma Roche from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor looks completely different now to the way she looked when she was on the show.
Emma Roche from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor looks completely different now to the way she looked when she was on the show.
Celebrity

Bachelor star totally unrecognisable

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Sep 2020 6:59 PM

Emma Roche was left heartbroken after being rejected by Matt Agnew on The Bachelor in 2019.

RELATED: Bach star eyeing off another reality show

The 33-year-old has since undergone a dramatic makeover.

On Tuesday, the reality star uploaded a plumper smile, with brighter, tighter skin.

"Starring the big hair," she captioned the photo.

 

Emma is totally unrecognisable now
Emma is totally unrecognisable now

RELATED: Clue in Bachelor trailer on who wins

While it is unclear whether or not to Irish beauty has undergone any cosmetic procedures in that photo, she did reveal last year that she got "subtle filler" to enhance her jawline.

"A pleasure welcoming @thebachelorau's @miss_emma_roche back to the clinic recently!' the Cosmos Clinic wrote on Instagram.

Emma admitted to getting some filler for a more even jawline
Emma admitted to getting some filler for a more even jawline

RELATED: Bach star linked to MAFS contestant

"A subtle treatment of dermal filler to the chin enhanced her profile, created a more defined jawline, and achieved a more balanced overall appearance. Looking forward to seeing you again soon, Emma!"

In fact, the brunette tags Cosmos Clinic in a lot of her Instagram selfies, including the cosmetic nurse Benoite Boucoiran suggesting that she is a regular customer.

During her season of The Bachelor, Roche made it to the top four.

On the show, she was titled the "stage-five clinger" after being the first contestant to drop the L-bomb.

 

Originally published as Bachelor star totally unrecognisable

emma roche the bachelor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Set in concrete’: Why the council’s sticking to rates

        Premium Content ‘Set in concrete’: Why the council’s sticking to rates

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council has explained why rates on agricultural land will remain.

        Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

        Premium Content Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

        News THE defendant admits he previously had issues with alcohol, but sought counselling...

        VOTE NOW: Which Bundy cafe makes your favourite coffee?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which Bundy cafe makes your favourite coffee?

        News Where does your favourite cup of coffee come from?

        Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Premium Content Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Pets & Animals Call for investigation into five suspicious dugong deaths