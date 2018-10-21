Nick Cummins' rumoured new love interest

HE FAILED to find "the one" as Australia watched on during The Bachelor, but Nick Cummins certainly isn't unlucky in love.

The former Wallaby star cum reality heartthrob is rumoured to have a new romantic interest - and you've definitely heard her name before.

Cummins, 31, has been linked to chicken heiress Lucy Steggles, whose family's name brands one of the biggest poultry producers in the country.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the pair have known each other for a number of years but their friendship blossomed into something romantic after they completed the Kokoda Trail together earlier this month.

According to the report, the two met through James Brodie, the boyfriend of Lucy's sister Kristie who is also Cummin's trainer.

Lucy Steggles is rumoured to be with the Bachelor star. Picture: Instagram

The man affectionately known as the Honey Badger shocked reality TV fans earlier this month when he chose to dump both finalists - Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman - after claiming he wasn't ready to fully commit to either of them.

The rugby star said he planned to use his time conquering the 60-kilometre track in Papua New Guinea, where he fled to escape the media spotlight, to reflect on his experience.

The gang completing the gruelling track. Picture: Instagram @kristiesteggs

In an interview on The Project that aired last week, Cummins said revealed he was in a bad mental space during filming and said the backlash to his decision to walk away alone was tough to deal with.

"I consider myself a pretty upbeat energetic dude and then all of a sudden you just get the wind cut out of your sails," he said.

"I've never been in a mental space as low as I have been on that show."