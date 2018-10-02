Bachelor star’s incredible 10kg weight loss

BACHELOR star Dasha Gaivoronski has shown off her impressive body transformation, revealing she's dropped 10kg since leaving the show.

The personal trainer, 32, who was sent home by Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins before the hometown visits, had previously opened up about gaining 8kg while in the mansion.

But after months of hard work, Dasha has now shed that weight - and then some.

The single mum posted an Instagram video of herself working out in activewear this week, detailing her journey in the caption.

"As you probably know I've lost 10kg after leaving The Bachelor. And it's been my biggest personal transformation so far," she wrote.

"It was way harder this time around, not only cause I gained 8kg while being on the show but also because I felt empty, lost and, believe it or not, unfit.

"I somehow finished the session that day but next day even the thought of going back made me feel physically sick.

"Mentally I was a beast that does 30 burpees in a row without even getting out of breath but in reality I was a girl that struggled with an inclined treadmill walk.

"I had a little cry but then thought that mama didn't raise a quitter in the first place and nobody is going to help me except for myself.

"I've always been a planner and this time I sat down and developed a new training program for myself based on my current fitness level and stuck with it."

While the show was filmed a couple of months ago, the episode where Dasha was sent home only aired last Wednesday.

Afterwards, she took to Instagram to bid farewell to the "wild rollercoaster".

Alongside a video of her last rose ceremony, she wrote: "Time to get off this wild rollercoaster. Leaving with a light heart but 8kg heavier."

Dasha later told New Idea that the weight had piled on as she became a "big emotional mess" during filming.

"I was like a big emotional mess by the end, so I was looking forward to going back to my normal life, taking care of my body and taking care of my mental state," Dasha said. "Maybe that's why I felt relieved leaving the show because it took me a couple of months to recover from that."

Dasha isn't the first Bachelor contestant to open up about gaining weight while on the show. Back in 2014, when Sam Frost was a contestant on Blake Garvey's season, she admitted to piling on the kilos as she and the other women just "sat around eating the whole time".

"We did absolutely nothing … I was eating chocolate every single day, and just heaps of bread in the house," she told Daily Mail at the time.

Frost, who joined the cast of Home And Away in 2017, has since shed 12kg through a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

"I was really, really proud of myself … I worked so hard and it's not easy," she told OK Magazine in March this year.