Bach star Cass fires back over bikini pics

Cass had a few things to say to fans who criticised her bikini photos

Cass had a few things to say to fans who criticised her bikini photos

CASS Wood made a splash on The Bachelor thanks to the tiny black bikini she wore on a date with Nick Cummins.

But the reality TV star has admitted to feeling the heat over her swimwear pictures on Instagram, hitting back at fans who have criticised the 23-year-old for sharing too many.

Wood, who is in Thailand for a swimwear shoot, shared a photo on Friday of her posing topless with her back to the camera alongside two female friends.

In a lengthy caption, Wood explained how she had been reluctant to share the photo even though it showed a fun moment between friends.

"I felt a little sceptical to post this photo as I have seen a couple of negative comments lately about posting in bikinis, etc," she said.

"It did get to me a little and I felt like I had to think carefully about what I was posting and almost as if I was being controlled and couldn't post what I wanted to. Then I thought. what the hell, this is ridiculous."

Cass is in Thailand for a swimwear shoot. Picture: Instagram

Wood said that "everyone has the right to post as they please anyway without explaining" and people should remember the motto "if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say it at all".

"When I look at this photo, I see three girls living in the moment having the time of their lives," she wrote.

During her single date with Nick Cummins at a water park, Wood sent viewers into a frenzy by wearing one of the skimpiest bikinis out there.

Bachelor fans took to social media to congratulate Wood on pulling out all the stops and looking fabulous - while others were concerned with how her bikini would stay in play on all the rides.

Wood looked seriously incredibly in one of the skimpiest bikinis we have ever seen on The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10

Unfortunately, Wood's bikini wasn't enough to win Cummins' heart, with the Honey Badger walking away from The Bachelor solo.

But Wood has now had the last laugh, with Channel 10 confirming this week that she and contestant Brooke Blurton will be appearing in Bachelor in Paradise next year.

The reality TV show is shot in Fiji so do you know what that means? More bikinis.