Bachelor reveals his dating tricks

After reading about the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors, the NewsMail decided Bundy could do better and today we bring you our first bachelor contender, Matty Ambrose from Hitz 939. Look out for more bachelors during the week and then go online to vote for your favourite...

Name

Matt Ambrose.

Age

Younger than he looks at 37.

Occupation

Radio announcer.

What do you look for in a woman?

Someone who can match me wit for wit and enjoys quality banter.

What's your biggest turn-on?

Nice personality and a nice smile.

What's your biggest turn-off?

People who stick their fingers in food.

When it comes to dining out, do you split the bill?

On a date, I would totally pay.

Do you prefer blondes or brunettes?

Brunettes.

What's your favourite show on Netflix?

Suits, such a good show.

Boxers, briefs, or commando?

Briefs.

What's your favourite holiday memory?

All of them, enjoy spending time with my family.

Does Vegemite belong in the fridge or cupboard?

Cupboard.

What's your most embarrassing moment?

On air live bloopers, there are a few.

Do you kiss and tell?

No, definitely not.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be?

A dog. I love dogs and I'm a Bulldogs fan.

What's your most memorable dating experience?

Going hiking on a first date and getting lost for hours.

Do you use apps like Tinder and why?

Yes, only to meet new people.

If you had one afternoon to impress a lady what would you do to win her heart?

Pick her up and take her on a romantic date on my scooter.

