Bachelor couple expecting a baby

THEBachelor's Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne are expecting a baby after suffering a devastating miscarriage earlier this year.

The couple, who have been dating for 18 months after meeting on The Bachelor last year, revealed Byrne is 15 weeks pregnant in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

The jewellery designer miscarried at seven weeks in June but fell pregnant again just weeks after the tragedy, taking the couple by surprise.

"We'd heard so many stories about how it had been so difficult for some people and obviously we thought it was going to be difficult for me because of what had already happened," Byrne told The Telegraph.

Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"When you've had a miscarriage, you worry if there is something wrong with you.

"It is not something that people really talk about but actually one in four pregnancies end that way, you just don't hear about it."

The couple haven't found out the sex of their baby, although Johnson said he was "very impatient" to discover if he was having a boy or a girl.

The Bachelor stars have faced pregnancy rumours for the past few weeks but decided to keep Byrne's pregnancy under wraps for longer than usual because of her miscarriage earlier this year.

But it didn't stop Johnson from hinting that a child was in the near future for the couple on Friday as he discussed baby names on his Nova 96.9 summer breakfast show.

Laura Byrne with Matty J and her dog Buster. Picture: Supplied

"I wanna call my child something crazy like Moon, or Phoenix, or River," Johnson told listeners.

The former Bachelor also joked that he was going to "take the reigns" from Byrne when it came to naming a child, explaining: "I haven't even consulted her for when the time comes."

Byrne and Johnson met on last year's season of The Bachelor, with the jewellery designer beating Elise Stacy in the finale episode.

It was Johnson's second time on reality TV, with the 31-year-old previously coming runner-up on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The couple met on The Bachelor last year

Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood welcomed the first Bachelor baby last year. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Byrne told news.com.au in October their relationship had been able to survive past their reality TV start because Johnson had been genuine.

"I was really lucky with Matt in that everything he said he wanted - that at the time I believed - when we got out of the show the way he acted and the way he behaved was exactly in line with the things he said he wanted," she said.

Johnson and Byrne will be the second Bachelor couple to have a child, with Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski welcoming daughter Willow last year.