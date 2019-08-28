Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Agnew may have inadvertently just revealed who wins The Bachelor.
Matt Agnew may have inadvertently just revealed who wins The Bachelor.
TV

Bach drops major clue about winner

28th Aug 2019 1:30 PM

There's still weeks to go until the finale, but this year's Bachelor may have just accidentally revealed who wins his heart.

WARNING: Possible spoilers ahead

Matt Agnew, 32, sent fans into a spin by posting a stunning sunset shot on Instagram featuring himself staring out at the water.

He tagged Broome in WA as his location and captioned it: "I like sunsets. And staring at them sagaciously pondering life."

While one of the accompanying hashtags credited his sister for taking the picture, fans were quick to point out it was also very possible that popular Bachelor contestant Helena Sauzier was with him - given that Broome, coincidentally, is her hometown.

 

Helena, 25, is a former Miss World Australia hopeful who now works as a health and wellness coach and was one of the first women on the show to score a solo date.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

👫

A post shared by Helena Sauzier (@helenasauzier) on

Whether or not he was with Helena in Broome, Matt has made it clear over the past month he certainly is in love with one of this season's contestants.

Speaking with the Courier-Mail ahead of the premiere, he gushed over his mysterious new girlfriend, confirming he'd found "the One".

"Yes, I have. I'm delighted with how the process worked out for me and I'm very, very happy," Matt told the publication.

"I went into (the show) pretty confident in myself and that I would make the right decision for me."
During an interview with Kyle and Jackie O, Matt also admitted to deliberately trying to throw fans off the scent of the winner.

"I like being suitably vague and I like keeping the audience guessing," Matt told them in response to whether he'd repeat the Honey Badger's 2018 decision and ditch both finalists.

"It'd be boring if it was too easy, wouldn't it?"

The Bachelor continues tonight 7.30pm on Ten.

 

Who do you think should win Matt's heart? Join the conversation in the comments below

channel 10 matt agnew reality tv the bachelor 2019 the bachelor australia

Top Stories

    JOBS GROWTH: Port activity shows confidence in region

    premium_icon JOBS GROWTH: Port activity shows confidence in region

    News A NEW agreement focused on expanding operations at the Port of Bundaberg is set to drive jobs growth in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

    Dawn of a near era: New-look 350mm NewsMail launches today

    premium_icon Dawn of a near era: New-look 350mm NewsMail launches today

    News Don't miss the first edition of our new-look paper

    MURDER TRIAL: Half naked with a hole in her head

    premium_icon MURDER TRIAL: Half naked with a hole in her head

    Crime A blood-spattered wall and a bedroom in a state of chaos

    Bundy readers support Fraser Island's brumbies

    premium_icon Bundy readers support Fraser Island's brumbies

    News Locals don't horse around when it comes to their opinions

    • 28th Aug 2019 12:13 PM