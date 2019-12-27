Baby Willow was the perfect Christmas present for Peters family

CHRISTMAS GIFT: Jarryd, James, baby Willow and Lauren Peters at home after the Christmas Eve birth of Willow at the Bundaberg Hospital.

CHRISTMAS GIFT: Jarryd, James, baby Willow and Lauren Peters at home after the Christmas Eve birth of Willow at the Bundaberg Hospital.

A CHRISTMAS Eve birth was the perfect festive present for Bundaberg’s Peters family.

Willow Peters arrived in the early hours of Christmas Eve at the Bundaberg Hospital, weighing just shy of 3.8kg.

While it is yet to be confirmed officially, Willow is reportedly Bundy’s only Christmas baby this year, with no births recorded at the hospital on Christmas Day itself.

But whether her birthday will be celebrated separately to Christmas wasn’t something parents Jarryd and Lauren had considered in the two days since Willow arrived.

“We’ll just tell her that her birthday is at the start of December,” Lauren laughed.

“I haven’t thought that far yet.”

Jarryd thought along similar lines. “Just celebrate the weekend before,” he said.

While a name like “Mary” might be a bit on the cards for a Christmas baby, Lauren and Jarryd both had different tales as to how they named Willow.

“We just liked it,” Lauren said, but Jarryd had a different version of events.

“Funny story is, I went past the tobacconist in Stockland and it was on the piggy bank,” Jarryd said.

“James has got one the exact same – and I walked past and said ‘Ah, there’s James’s piggy bank’.”

James loves to store his money in his piggy bank.

Jarryd said he then looked at the piggy banks with girls’ names on them in case they were having a girl.

“I saw one at the bottom and said ‘What about Willow?’,” he said, and it stuck.

“It was the best present ever,” Lauren said.