Baby talk more beneficial than you might think

23rd May 2017 7:48 AM
Baby language is a test for parents.
Baby language is a test for parents. Vivid Pixels

A CHILD'S language development in their early years influences their ability to communicate and relate with the world around them. In turn it can impact their prospects, both in terms of social and career development for the rest of their life.

While people often speak about the first year as important, which is correct, it's also true that vital learning continues throughout the early years.

Many parents do worry about whether their infant, toddler or pre-schooler is developing their language skills at the same pace as their peers.

Talk with your baby, not at them

The key is to talk together with your children frequently and naturally, even when they're a baby. Treat their sounds and babbles like a response to what you've said.

Your child will understand a lot more than they can say for the first three years of their life, but the very foundations of language occur in the first 12 months.

Try to introduce new words from an early age and talk about what's around them so they can see how the word is used.

First words and sentences

In the first 12 months your child will progress from babbles to what is known as jargon phrases. These phrases sound conversational in tone, but are a string of unintelligible sounds.

At somewhere between 12 and 18 months of age your child will generally start saying their first words. They'll then keep adding to their vocabulary. If they're not saying words by 18 months, it's a good idea to speak to your GP or a WBHHS child health nurse.

It's important you keep talking with your children so they can widen their vocabulary. As they approach the age of two they should be stringing two or more words together in short "sentences”.

From first words to school

As your child learns more words and their language develops, they'll use more complex sentences and it will become easier to understand what they're saying.

As your child learns language rules, they often will apply them strictly. This can be complicated as English often breaks its own rules. For example, they may say "it taked me” instead of "it took me”. Another example is "runned” instead of ran.

Your child should start telling stories that have a theme, they should start asking questions and their topics of conversation should get more complicated.

One last thing: children do develop at different rates, so don't panic if they don't meet a particular milestone by a particular date. If you're concerned, you can always speak to one of our WBHHS child health team.

Reference: http://raisingchildren.net.au/

Topics:  babies parenting parent pickles

