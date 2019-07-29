Baby steps for Eagles as it strives to get back to the top

NO QUITTING: The Waves' Zach Smithers takes the ball on the run during what has been a tough AFL season for the club.

NO QUITTING: The Waves' Zach Smithers takes the ball on the run during what has been a tough AFL season for the club. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves' coach Klint Wagstaff knows this season has been tough and devastating for the club but he is determined to not give up and to bring back the good times.

The side will finish at the bottom of the table this year and may only record one win after losing on Saturday to Brothers (below).

The result comes after Wagstaff took over as coach earlier this season with the goal to turn the club around after missing the finals for the past two seasons.

This season will make it three but while the on-field performances have been less than ideal, the club isn't giving up hope.

"We are two to three steps into a 10-step program, it's a big one for us,” Wagstaff said.

"Our guys have had heart, they haven't walked away and they haven't quit.”

Wagstaff said that's what had been pleasing, having players commit to the club and playing despite being on the receiving end of some bad losses.

"We've had guys that haven't played footy at all and some guys that haven't played in more than 10 years,” he said.

"We've also had 17-year-olds play at centre half forward and centre half back playing against players at the peak of their careers.

"There have been lots of positives from them that they will be better for.”

But Wagstaff knows results need to start coming and he hopes to turn it around in the off-season.

"The focus for our town and us is to beat the Hervey Bay sides,” he said.

"We've got plenty of stuff to work on.”

He also has a simple message for those that want to criticise the club when it is down despite being the most successful Bundaberg club in Wide Bay for the previous 25 years.

"Come and help us,” Wagstaff said.

"We're only going to get people if everyone comes and contributes.”

The side will play Bay Power at Frank Coulthard next Saturday in its final home game for the season.