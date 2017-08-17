Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiance Erin Yarwood

MATT Golinski and his fiancé Erin Yarwood have welcomed their first child together.

The couple are now the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl.

Matt's dad, Keith, phoned into the ABC Sunshine Coast's studio this morning to share the news.

"People deserve to share some of the joy as well," Mr Golinski told the ABC.

The good news comes after the recent announcement of the celebrity chef's engagement to his fiancé Erin Yarwood, six years after the tragic Tewantin house fire that claimed the life of his wife and three children on Boxing Day in 2011.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski has become a father again. Contributed

Matt Golinski told regional newspaper News Mail in July that he was excited about becoming a dad again after years of heartbreak following the tragic loss of his wife and daughters.

The couple first struck up a friendship while Matt was recovering from the horrific ordeal in hospital, and proposed to the fitness trainer on top Mount Cooroora in Pomona.

The couple revealed they aren't in a rush to marry, and are yet to set a date for their wedding.

"A lot of people search their whole lives for love," Mr Golinski said in July.

"I have been lucky enough to have two great loves. To love two wonderful, kind women."