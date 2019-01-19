Baby green turtles hatch at Mon Repos

A CLUTCH of green turtle hatchlings has been welcomed into the world at Mon Repos.

They're the least common type of turtle to lay at the beach, and are the first clutch of green turtle's to hatch this season.

But turtle lovers need not be worried - with a Department of Environment and Science spokesperson saying there is a reasonable explanation for the numbers.

The spokesperson said despite worries of warmer temperatures causing issues for turtles in the north of the country, the "low green turtle nesting numbers this summer are the consequence of the El Nino Southern Oscillation breeding cycle conditions in mid 2017”.

"Temperatures in recent months will not have an impact on this summer's nesting population,” the spokesperson said.

"Turtles that nest near Mon Repos are in healthy condition. Typically, only healthy turtles come into breeding condition and migrate to breed. Sick or injured turtles will not breed.”

Earlier this week, Turtlecare Volunteers Queensland delightedly reported a sighting of one extra loggerhead turtle on top of last season's total.

But while the DES spokesperson couldn't confirm the increase, they said loggerhead turtle numbers had been pretty consistent on previous years.

"Figures collected through Mon Repos volunteers and staff show the present number of nesting loggerhead turtles is similar to the numbers recorded in previous years,” they said.

They confirmed only four strandings had been recorded this season, and it was "expected from such a large herd of turtles off the Woongarra Coast”.