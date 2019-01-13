Baby formula buyer now using a tarp to cover tins

The man has been spotted buying up baby formula yet again.

The man has been spotted buying up baby formula yet again. Facebook

A MAN who has become well-known for buying up baby formula in the region has been snapped back at it.

The NewsMail broke the story two weeks ago, but since then the man has been spotted multiple times, purchasing car-loads of A2 formula around town.

FULL: Tins of baby formula in the back of a silver car at a Bundaberg shopping centre. contributed

Yesterday, Bundaberg Facebookers spotted the man buying up tins at Bargara Central.

One woman posted a photo, saying he had his boot "three cans high" and "10 cans across" and was buying two at a time (the maximum allowance) at Woolworths.

Photos show a man stockpiling baby formula around Bundaberg. Contributed

Some Facebookers vented their anger, saying he was taking food from babies' mouths.

The man has also started covering the tins with a tarp.

STASH: Gayle McDonald submitted this photo of a man stocking up on baby formula. contributed

Australian baby formula sells at a premium to Chinese buyers online, who have difficulty sourcing quality product in their country.

The practice of on-selling formula has become widespread, but Australian parents, including Bundaberg mums who shared their stories with the NewsMail, are growing increasingly frustrated by the resulting lack of formula for Australian babies.

The man has been spotted buying formula in town, in Bargara and at both Stockland and Hinkler Central malls.

He is regularly seen parking in both disabled and pram parks.