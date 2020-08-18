18-year-old Nathan James Smith was drinking heavily when he burgled a family household back in March.

A baby-faced burglar busted wearing the very sneakers he stole from an Oxley home has avoided jail.

Nathan James Smith, 18, turned to stealing to fund his dependence on alcohol but Richlands Magistrates Court was told he was already drinking heavily when he burgled a family household back in March.

Smith avoided further time in jail on Monday but now has a suspended sentence and probation order hanging over his head.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, stealing and breaching a community service order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Paul Murray told the court Smith and two other men entered an Oxley home at 2.15pm on March 21 by pushing the flyscreen door to release the latch.

Once inside, the trio stole a Sony PlayStation, toiletries, clothes, shoes and makeup into bags before fleeing.

At 3pm, Smith and one of the men were found hiding near railway tracks at Oxley train station. He was wearing a pair of sneakers that belonged to the victim.

Smith had also failed to complete a single hour of a community service order.

Defence lawyer Patrick Horgan said his client had never held full-time employment but wanted to enter the building industry, having completed courses while in jail.

Magistrate Aaron Simpson said Smith had another chance to turn his life around but needed to "turn up" for community service and stay off the grog.

Smith received a four-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and an 18 month probation order.

Originally published as Baby-faced burglar turned to stealing to fuel grog addiction