Baby dies of meningococcal disease

A BABY has died of meningococcal disease in Queensland's northwest.

The child is one of 34 Queenslanders diagnosed with the bacterial infection this year and one of three cases of meningococcal disease in babies across the state's northwest in the past few weeks.

Finn Smith who lost some of his limbs during his battle with deadly Meningococcal disease. Picture: Lachie Millard

But public health experts, who have traced and treated contacts of the babies, say the three cases are separate and do not constitute an outbreak.

They say the cases involved different strains of the disease.

In Australia, the 5 most common types of meningococcal bacteria found are A, B, C, W and Y.

Under the National Immunisation Program, the combined meningococcal A, C, Y, W vaccine is available free to babies at 12 months and to school students aged 14 to 16.

Any adolescents aged 15 to 19 years who missed the vaccine in school are also eligible for a free shot from a general practitioner.

But a vaccine against the meningococcal B strain, Bexsero, is yet to be approved for funding under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, although if parents can afford it they can pay hundreds of dollars for each child to be immunised.

Meningococcal is a rare but serious illness that can kill within hours.

For those who survive, they may be left with a loss of arms and legs, deafness, scars, headaches, blurred vision, aches and stiffness in their joints and learning difficulties.

Sunshine Coast boy Finn Smith lost his left leg below the knee, his right hand, right foot and the fingers on his left hand after contracting meningococcal disease in November, 2013, as a 13 month old.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, joint pain, light sensitivity, a sudden fever and a rash of red-purple spots.

Parents are advised to take children to a hospital if they have combinations of a high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, drowsiness, confusion, sudden severe joint pain, a rash or blotches, dislike of bright lights and vomiting.

For more information, call 13 HEALTH.