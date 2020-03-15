Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
News

Two-month-old dies after van and car collide

15th Mar 2020 9:19 AM

A man has been charged over the death of a two-month-old baby boy in an Adelaide Hills road crash yesterday.

A Ford van and a Ford station wagon were involved in a crash at the intersection of Lucky Hit and Warren roads at Cromer just before 12.45pm.

A man, woman and two young children were in the station wagon and were all taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital for treatment.

In a tragic twist, the condition of the two-month-old baby, from Victoria, worsened and was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital.

The child died overnight.

The driver of the station wagon was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in April.

Two occupants in the van suffered minor injuries.

There have now been 25 lives lost on South Australian roads this year, the same number as this time last year.

More Stories

Show More
car crash crashes dangerous driving fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        Health Queensland Health have confirmed a woman with coronavirus is being managed in the Wide Bay region.

        Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

        News INCUMBENT mayor and chair of Bundaberg’s local disaster management group Jack...

        Turtle night tours to finish early due to COVID-19 concerns

        premium_icon Turtle night tours to finish early due to COVID-19 concerns

        News Nighly tours were scheduled to close March 21 but this will be brought forward

        CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

        premium_icon CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

        News Claims Bundaberg has its first confirmed case of coronavirus