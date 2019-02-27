Menu
The child lay lifeless on the grass along a Lurnea street. Source: 7News
Baby critical after airbag deploys

27th Feb 2019 5:49 AM

AN 11-month-old boy is fighting for life after being critically injured in a car crash in Sydney's southwest.

Police are investigating whether the baby was properly restrained when the BMW he was in collided with a Mercedes-Benz in Lurnea on Monday evening.

Zachariah Wafta had been sitting on his dad Peter's lap in the driver's seat with his child restraint left empty in the back seat, police believe.

The collision triggered the BMW driver's airbag, inflicting critical head and facial injuries on the baby.

"(The driver) was panicked, yelling out get the baby's mother! Get the baby's mother!" witness Lyn Carlin told 7News.

 

The child lay lifeless on the grass along a Lurnea street. Source: 7News
He was airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead, where he remains in a critical condition.

Both drivers escaped uninjured.

 

Baby boy sitting in dad's lap suffers serious injury when airbag deploys.
"Investigators will seek to determine where the child was seated when the airbag was deployed," NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

