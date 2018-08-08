Baby born with medical condition sparks new business

CUTE AS A BUTTON: Daniela Norton of Lil Puppet has past the first rounds and has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards in the Category Retail Business Award. Ms Norton designs children's clothing.

AFTER her first daughter was born with a medical condition which restricted the her from wearing normal baby clothing, Daniela Norton decided to make her own.

Her baby was born with hip dysplasia, a congenital dislocation of the hip, which means the hip joint is dislocated or prone to dislocation.

Picking up the needle and thread in 2015 to help create suitable clothing for the newborn had Ms Norton hooked.

She went from sewing sleeping bags for babies with hip dysplasia to stitching beautiful outfits for children.

Ms Norton found her outfits so popular she started the online business Lil Puppet.

"Fast forward two years and we are a fast growing online retailer, with an ever growing fan base," she said.

"We pride ourselves in high quality garments and exceptional old fashion customer service, which we believe, is a valuable trade missing in today's world."

Now the mum has been selected as a finalist for AusMumpreneur Awards on the retail business category.

The AusMumpreneur Awards recognise Aussie mums achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.

The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

Ms Norton lives in Agnes Water and Lil Puppet's focus is to provide not only adorable, but also affordable high quality baby and kids clothing, starting from newborns to six years.

Ms Norton said after a gap year in Europe and giving birth to her second daughter, she knew she wanted to create a gorgeous clothing line for the Australian market.

"Enjoying designing and loving working from home, I took my passion to the ever growing clothing market," she said.

"I knew I had to create unique, gorgeous and high quality clothing, which was hard to find on the current market, esp without creating a hole in ones wallet."

There are many benefits to balancing business and motherhood as Daniela Norton explained.

"Not missing out on my children milestones or school events, and doing what I love doing has been such a blessing," she said.

"It definitely makes up for long hours and sleepless nights, that I have worked on growing Lil Puppet."

Although it can be challenging to be a successful business woman whilst raising a family Mrs Norton gave advice for others thinking about starting their own enterprise.

"Don't procrastinate your dreams and learn from others," she said.

"Look for support groups and people in business who can mentor you and help you.

"There will be lots of hurdles along the road, having your own business and raising kids, has been one of the hardest challenges I had to face. Learn from your mistakes along the road.".