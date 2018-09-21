Menu
Baby born at Koongal home before ambulance got there

vanessa jarrett
by
21st Sep 2018 3:30 PM
A NEWBORN baby was eager to be born in the early hours of this morning.

Paramedics were called to a private address in Koongal around 12.16am to a woman giving birth.

The baby was born before the paramedics arrival and the mother did not require any medical assistance for the birth.

The mother, in her 30s, and her baby were taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

A Rockhampton hospital spokesperson said the mother and baby were discharged on later that afternoon.

