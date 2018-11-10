BABY BOOM: Hospital breaks historic record

RECORD BIRTHS: Little Elden was one of 11 babies born at the Bundaberg Hospital on Wednesday. Parents Jenni and Keith Miners couldn't be happier.

IT SEEMS Valentine's Day celebrations were a booming success this year, with the Bundbaerg Hospital delivering a record number of babies earlier this week.

A total of 11 babies were born on Wednesday - the most the hospital has ever delivered in a single day.

The previous high was nine.

Not only were there the 11 births that day, but staff also had the task of managing anti-natal patients, other women who had already birthed and outpatients as well.

Midwifery unit manager Dohna Myler said it was a 24 hours for staff to remember, with one mother shifted to a delivery suite after the unit reached capacity.

"We were skating that day,” Ms Myler laughed.

"It was very busy but we had a very organised team on that day so it was really wonderful.

"On that day we had 21 patients in the ward and it's only a 20-bed ward, and I had quite a number of juniors on that day still waiting to become registered... but we worked really well as a team.”

Seven males and four females were between the hours of 00.30am and 8.20pm on November 7, with just three of the babies formerly scheduled for cesarean section.

The hospital usually averages about three births a day, and has recorded 902 this calendar year.

"Last year we were under 1000 for the financial year but I think we'll go over that this year,” Ms Myler said.

Jenni and Keith Miners welcomed baby Elden on Wednesday and said their older son Charlie was warming up to the idea of being a big brother after visiting each afternoon.

"I actually started getting contractions about half an hour before I was due to go into surgery, so he was going to come on this day regardless, which was nice,” Mrs Miners said.

At 10.08am Elden was the second baby to be born that day, and the second-time parents were none-the-wiser to the hustle and bustle going on around them.

"We didn't even know that a record had been set until this morning,” Mrs Miners said.

"We did hear the ward was at capacity, but everything was normal and all the midwives and nurses were great.”

Mr Miners said it didn't feel any different to it being a family unit on any other day and commended the staff.

The couple laughed at the idea of their newborn being a Valentine's success story, but pointed out there was a Blood Moon around the same time as well. "There must have been something in the water,” Mr Miners said.