Baby birds often better off with parents: RSPCA

Baby birds are often better off with their families. Ruth Golden

EVERY year scores of baby birds are taken to vets and RSPCA Qld's Wildlife Hospital when in fact they should have been left where they were.

"Sadly this happens all the time,” said RSPCA Qld's spokesperson Michael Beatty.

"People think they're doing the right thing by "rescuing” chicks that are healthy and being looked after by their parents.

"They mean well but it often ends up very badly for the chicks.”

Mr Beatty said if the bird has its flight feathers, then it is a fledgling and you should ask yourself: is the bird calling or making a noise, is the bird bright and responsive, can the bird perch on your finger, can the bird spread its wings evenly and flutter to the ground when encouraged to fly?

If the answer to all of these questions is a definite "yes” then the baby bird should be able to be reunited with its parents.

He said it is best for a baby bird to be reunited with its parents, as no human carer can teach a young bird all that it needs to learn to survive.

Residents can further assist native birds by planting bushy indigenous shrubs and ground cover.