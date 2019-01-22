Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Trapped baby bird sparks four hour rescue effort

by Brianna Morris-Grant
22nd Jan 2019 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS, council workers and the RSPCA have teamed up in Hope Island this afternoon - and all to save one very unlucky baby bird.

The alarm was first raised just before 11am this morning after a passer-by heard a curlew crying out from a storm drain on Rhodium Crescent.

The cheerful rescuers teamed up for the four hour effort. Photo: Supplied
The cheerful rescuers teamed up for the four hour effort. Photo: Supplied

Firefighters were on scene for almost an hour before they were forced to pass the matter off to council workers, having been unable to remove the drain.

Concern grew for the baby bird, which had gone quiet where it was trapped.

It was finally rescued a full four hours after the initial call, with pictures showing it looking quite unimpressed with all the trouble.

The offending baby bird. Photo: Supplied
The offending baby bird. Photo: Supplied

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the rescue was a big relief for all involved.

"The council came down and they managed to get the stormwater drain off," he said.

"So the curlew's now on its way to the Wildlife Hospital in Wacol, they think it's going to be okay. It looks as though it's just fallen in there."

More Stories

Show More
animal rescue curlew editors picks hope island rspca

Top Stories

    Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    premium_icon Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    News WHEN Jacob Crothers turned up for his shift this morning, the young surf lifesaver didn't expect he'd be finishing as a hero.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 4:25 PM
    Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    premium_icon Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    News Emergency services attended the scene of the collision

    Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    premium_icon Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    News Photo grabs attention of being Aussie before Australian Day

    DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    premium_icon DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    Politics Residents go fluoro to join the fight for government transparency