Baby beers end in fine

Aaron Cole drove drunk after finding out he'd be a dad. Rick Rycroft/AP

AARON Cole celebrated news he was to be a new dad with a few drinks on Remembrance Day - and then got busted for drink driving.

Cole, 19, was pulled over near Bucca at 6.30pm on November 11 and blew 0.088.

The boilermaker pleaded guilty to drink driving and told Magistrate Neil Lavaring he had moved to Bundaberg for a better life and would be able to get lifts to work.

"We found out my girlfriend was pregnant and went out to celebrate,” Cole said.

Mr Lavaring fined him $500, and disqualified his licence for two months.