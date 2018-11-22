Baby allegedly left starving while her parents did meth

A NEWBORN baby girl was allegedly left hungry, neglected, and crying while both her parents were busy doing meth, a court has heard.

Paramedics discovered the severely underweight infant after they were called out to a home in Craignish in 2016.

The court heard the 42-year-old father had originally called Triple-0 to treat his partner and not the baby.

The couple, who the Chronicle cannot name to protect the identity of the baby, was subsequently charged with child cruelty.

It has been more than two years since the shock discovery but due to lengthy delays in the criminal justice system, the end of the court case is still nowhere in sight.

The 39-year-old mother is currently awaiting referral to the mental court which halted the prospect of their planned trial going ahead any time soon.

Hervey Bay District Court heard the woman, who has lived in Ipswich since 2016, currently has children in her care.

The Chronicle understands the child at the centre of the cruelty charge is not one of them.

Police allege the woman failed to properly breastfeed her baby due to her drug addiction after bringing her home from the hospital.

She is also facing an additional charge of assault occasioning bodily harm against the same baby, who is now almost three years.

The father is not allowed to see his children as part of his bail conditions.

Judge Paul Smith labelled the never-ending nature of the case a "disgrace" in Hervey Bay District Court this week, after it was announced the trial had again been delayed.

"It's a disgrace in criminal justice system that they have delays like that," Judge Smith said.

"It's totally unsatisfactory.

"I'd like an explanation of why this has taken so long."

After lawyers scrambled to provide an explanation, Judge Smith agreed to a separate trial in the hopes of speeding up the father's case which is set for trial in Hervey Bay in February.