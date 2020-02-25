Baboon escapes vasectomy bid with female lovers in tow

A baboon has been spotted on the loose in Camperdown in Sydney’s inner west. Pictured is a stock image of a male baboon.

Three baboons are on the loose in a carpark on the grounds of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney's inner west.

The male and two females were being transported from a medical research colony in Western Sydney and escaped their confines as they were being delivered to the hospital.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the male had been destined for a vasectomy before he fled the truck and was on the run with his two "wives" for over two hours before animal handlers managed to safely sedate and capture the trio.

Mr Hazzard said the 15-years-old male had been "very happily breeding" in the Western Sydney colony before the trip to RPA for the operation.

"In order for him to continue to live with his family group he was due for a vasectomy tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said.

The two younger female baboons accompanied the male to "keep him comfortable".

"They are two of his wives effectively... he came with his two wives to keep him happy," Mr Hazzard said.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) after the operation him and the two wives will return to the colony where he can stay forever with them but he will no longer be having babies."

"The two girls came as effectively his wives to keep him company while he had his vasectomy than they will all return back home to his family troupe than he can stay there with his family without having any more babies which could be problematic."

It's expected the baboons will be sedated before they are taken from the carpark.

Mr Hazzard said the research the baboons at the facility are a part of ranges from kidney disease to pregnancy issues.

"The research includes reproductive issues, kidney disease, gestational diabetes -- a whole range of research areas and with the conclusion of the research they return to the colony in Western Sydney and they usually just live their lives out until old age."

They were on their way to the research facility on the Camperdown grounds of RPA from a colony in NSW.

"There are three baboons who were being transported from their normal colony and the first advice is that there was a failure in the door of the truck, a lock on the door of the truck and they've gone into a carpark and now they're behaving very respectfully and responsibly for baboons," Mr Hazzard said.

"They're baboons as part of the colony that's been around for about 20 years and they are involved in research, I understand they're extremely well cared for."

"They are quite placid and behaving themselves far better than one would expect."

Meanwhile, three university students ran down from St John's college the moment they heard the animals were on the loose.

Cody Carr, John Twohill and Lara Balsom headed straight to the scene thinking they may be able to help catch the baboons.

"I was eating dinner and my phone buzzed. It was a message from a mate who said there were some baboons on the loose," Cody Carr, 18, said.

"We got a bag and just started running around looking for them."

His friend John Twohill, 18, added they already had a plan if they managed to get their hands on the animal.

"We wanted to take it back to college and raise it. We need a new mascot," he said.

While Lara Balsom, 18, said she didn't think she would be able to control herself if she spotted one of the escapees.

"Oh god who knows. I'd probably just scream and laugh. How weird is it that they're here," she said.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed the baboons had been on the loose with three males now surrounded in a carpark by police and animal handlers.

News of the baboons on the loose broke when a listener called in to 2GB to tell host Ben Fordham her daughter had spotted a baboon running around.

