Baaad news for famous Bundy produce stall

WE ALL know the nursery rhyme: Old Mother Hubbard, went to the cupboard, to give the poor dog a bone; when she came there, the cupboard was bare; and so the poor dog had none.

Unfortunately this is the case for Bundaberg's most famous sheep, Naughty Boy.

The workers at The Red Shed produce store on Burnett Heads Rd, where you'll find Naughty Boy charming shoppers, are closing up because of a lack produce in the region.

Employee Diane Anderson said the store had been open for eight years and the only time it shut was after the floods in 2011 and 2013.

"It's too hot and dry, the heat is just too intense to grow," she said.

"The farmers are all doing it tough and a lot of the vegetables aren't growing."

Long-time customer Amanda Walden realised the shop was closed after stopping to buy her regular vegies.

"I really feel for the farmers and these guys - it's just so dry and crispy," she said.

CUPBOARD IS BARE: Gary Smith at the empty Red Shed produce stall on Burnett Heads Rd. Mike Knott BUN240217VEGE1

The Red Shed sources all local produce and it's just not available at the moment.

"The furthest away we seek produce would be Childers and Gin Gin and sometimes during winter we get avocados from Maryborough," Ms Anderson said.

"We have taken this opportunity to take a well-earned break and I've gone to visit my daughter down south."

Customers and Naughty Boy will be pleased to know the Red Shed will be restocked by April.

"Naughty Boy is a massive draw card for the kids and an attraction to the property," Ms Anderson said.

"The community can rest assured he will be here waiting for his treats and photos with the kids when the seasons pick back up."