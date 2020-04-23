Menu
SUNRISE IN BUNDABERG: Some of the Bundaberg businesses and locals who featured in Sunrise's virtual tour of A to Z of Australia.
B is for Bundaberg on Sunrise

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 4:27 PM
YOU may have recognised some familiar faces on Sunrise this morning with Bundaberg chosen as the letter B for their virtual version of A to Z of Australia.

Each day Sunrise is highlighting a different area of Australia and viewers can join in by nominating their town.

Bundaberg Tourism were told B would be for Bundaberg and spent Wednesday getting locals ready for a special zoom showcase of the region.

A number of locals were involved throughout the morning including but not limited to Bundaberg Tourism, Lady Elliot Island, Bundaberg Rum, Riverdale Caravan Park, Red Shed Seafood, Trevor Sands from Community Lifestle Support, Richies Jewellers, Linda Vickers from Bundy Limes, Alowishus Delicious and Sweet Potatoes Australia.

Young Bundaberg students were also featured from schools around the region including Agnes Water State School, Bargara State School, St Luke’s Anglican School, St John’s Lutheran Primary School and Shalom College.

If you missed the segment you can view it here.

