Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Axe-wielding man terrorises pedestrians

by Alexandra Gauci
22nd Feb 2020 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN axe-wielding man was tasered by police in Camberwell after verbally abusing officers and passers-by.

The 25-year-old Croydon man approached onlookers on Cookson St, near busy Burke Rd, about 9.15am when police intervened.

Mayhem Barbers hairdresser Lauren Kemball said the man was walking up and down Cookson Street, antagonising pedestrians and police.

"He was swinging his axe and swearing at everyone walking past," Ms Kemball said.

"Police surrounded him with guns and followed him up and down the street for a while."

"We ended up locking up the shop because we were worried about children in our shop and everyone else's safety," she said.

The man has since been taken to Box Hill Hospital with head injuries after collapsing on the pavement, and is in a stable condition.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

alexandra.gauci@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
axe wielding crime terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Views from Bundaberg’s three mayoral options

        premium_icon Views from Bundaberg’s three mayoral options

        News IT IS day one of the election campaign for who will lead the Bundaberg Regional Council for the next four years.

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Former Mount Isa residents networking in Bundy

        premium_icon Former Mount Isa residents networking in Bundy

        News MOUNT ISA must be about as far as possible as you can get from Bundaberg, while...

        Church bells ring out in city

        premium_icon Church bells ring out in city

        News Bell ringers from the UK have flown all the way to Bundaberg to ring The Peace...