Police were called to Cabramatta West last night after reports of two men fighting and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head. Picture: TNV
Crime

Pedestrian hit by car then killed by axe

by Phoebe Loomes
15th Mar 2019 8:18 AM

A MAN has died after suffering axe wounds during a fight that followed a car crash in Sydney's west.

Two men were fighting on Luker Road in Cabramatta after a car hit a pedestrian about 8.45pm last night. Emergency services arrived and found a 59-year-old man with wounds to his head - police say the man had also been hit by a car.

Paramedics treated the man, but he died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Another man, 75, was arrested at the scene and an axe, believed to have been used in the attack, was seized.

Police believe the 59-year-old man had been hit with an axe by the other man. The two men were known to one another.

The 75-year-old man was taken to Fairfield police station where he assisted police with their inquiries.

He was then transferred to Liverpool Hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the fight.

 

Emergency services treated the 59-year-old, but he died at the scene.
"A crime scene continues to be examined by specialist officers, and detectives from Fairfield City Police Area Command have established Strike Force Pierson to investigate the incident," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

