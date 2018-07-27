Axe attack on sleeping man after State of Origin game

Brandon Lee Ray, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to one charge of grievous bodily harm, one of robbery and an array of minor offences.

A MAN smashed a sleeping man in the jaw with an axe handle in a jealous rage after a State of Origin clash, a court was told.

Brandon Lee Ray, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to one charge of grievous bodily harm, one of robbery and an array of minor offences.

Ray broke the man's jaw bone and dislodged five teeth in the attack after State of Origin Game 1 in 2015 in Biloela.

Judge Michael Burnett described the attack as "irrational and savage".

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said the victim had been drinking with Ray and friends while watching the Origin game before the party migrated to Ray's former girlfriend's place after the match.

She said the victim was falling asleep so the woman offered him a bed.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Ray, like others at the party that night, had been drinking alcohol.

"He felt jealous because he (the victim) had gone into the bedroom with her (his former girlfriend)," he said.

"He wrongly thought something was going on between them."

Ms Jones said the victim woke up to Ray hitting him in the jaw with an axe handle, which broke his jaw and loosened about five teeth - some falling out straight away.

She said the victim had to be flown to Rockhampton Hospital for surgery.

Ray was on bail for that offence more than a year later when he robbed an elderly woman of $400 in the Allenstown Plaza carpark.

He was apprehended in Upper Dawson Rd after he tried to hide $250 in a letterbox.

Ray approached the elderly woman, who was sitting in her car after grocery shopping.

He tapped on the front passenger window and asked for a lift to the cemetery.

The victim, 72, told him she wasn't driving in that direction but he still opened the door.

Ms Jones said Ray told the woman "you are now" before grabbing her handbag on the front seat.

The victim resisted Ray's attempts to steal her bag by grabbing onto it tightly. She sustained a small injury to her index finger.

Ray grabbed a pink purse from the handbag and fled. Coins dropped from the purse as he fled before he later dumped it.

When police caught up with him on Upper Dawson Rd, Ray told them he placed the cash in a letterbox. Police recovered $250.

Ray told police he stole the cash to pay for marijuana and clothes.

Mr Lo Monaco said Ray, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been using marijuana for many years and was high at the time of the robbery.

Judge Burnett ordered Ray to a head sentence of five years and one month in prison, declared 313 days pre-sentence custody, with parole eligibility on March 15, 2019.