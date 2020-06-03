‘Awful’: Stranded Coast tourists hope for flight home

Bob and Magrick Scott were visiting the Sunshine Coast from Malaysia in March when travel bans were introduced. They have been stuck at Alex Beach Cabins and Tourist Park ever since.

BEING unable to return home is beginning to take a financial toll on international travellers stranded at the Sunshine Coast.

Malaysia retirees Bob and Magrick Scott are anxiously waiting for further travel restrictions to ease so they can return home.

Mr Scott, 87, who formerly lived at Maroochydore, said he and wife Magrick were meant to return home to Kuching on March 23.

But with flights cancelled the couple extended their stay at Alex Beach Cabins and Tourist Park.

"The accommodation has been great but it's an awful situation, my bank balance has gone down quite a bit," Mr Scott said.

Mr Scott said a flight to Malaysia was available on July 5, but there was no guarantee they would be able to get home.

"We're trying to get on that one but there's no guarantee because there's a lot of people around the area in the same boast as we are," he said.

The couple holidays at the Sunshine Coast each year to catch up with family.

Mr Scott has a son in Melbourne, and three daughters, one in New South Wales and the others in Brisbane.

Despite their extended stay in Australia Mr Scott said he'd hardly seen his children and grandchildren.

"I have five grandkids who I haven't seen other than over FaceTime," he said.

"Usually when we come to Queensland to visit we spend Sundays going to the local pub to catch up for lunch, but we haven't seen them this year."