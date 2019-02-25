Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'AWESOME:' Accused killer's bizarre response to prosecution

Annie Perets
by
25th Feb 2019 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged over the murder of a woman at a Maryborough motel has been mentioned in court for the second time.

Matthew Bradley James Tench stands accused of murdering 58-year-old Linda Lovett last year.

Sporting glasses and a trim haircut, the 22-year-old appeared calm during his appearance by video link on Monday in Maryborough Magistrates Court.  

Maryborough man Matthew Bradley James Tench, 22, is facing one charge of murder. He was arrested after a body of a 58-year-old woman was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3.
Maryborough man Matthew Bradley James Tench, 22, is facing one charge of murder. He was arrested after a body of a 58-year-old woman was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3. Facebook

The woman's body was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3, sparking a homicide investigation.

The court was told a brief had been prepared by prosecution on a case against Mr Tench, to which he replied "awesome".

His murder charge will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court in April.

editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rider going 'so fast' police lost sight in seconds

    Rider going 'so fast' police lost sight in seconds

    News POLICE are appealing for help to find motorcyclist speeding at 175km/h.

    Bundy woman found guilty of assaulting police

    premium_icon Bundy woman found guilty of assaulting police

    Crime The incident happened on Australia Day

    Bundy students reach Young Achiever award semi-finals

    premium_icon Bundy students reach Young Achiever award semi-finals

    News Both have been recognised for their work in the community